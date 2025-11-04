/BCCI has no immediate plans for a victory parade for India's women's world cup trophy. Here's why

India women's cricket team, the ODI World Cup champions, may not have an immediate victory parade to celebrate their historic triumph. India women won their maiden ODI World Cup trophy on Sunday (Nov 2) by defeating South Africa in the final. A victory parade was expected following the title win which came at home but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that there are no immediate plans of a victory parade as of now. Last year, India men's team had won the T20 World Cup which was followed by a parade in Mumbai.

No victory parade for India women's team

With an ICC meeting coming up shortly, Saikia said he and other officials are going to be at the meeting in Dubai to attend other matters at hand. The secretary, however, confirmed that the board will plan something upon return.

"Nothing like a victory parade is planned as of now," Saikia told IANS. "I'm leaving for Dubai to attend the ICC meeting. Several officials are heading there as well, so once we return, we will plan accordingly."

India's title triumph surely deserves all the accolades it can get after a win which could inspire generations to come in women's cricket.

What's the ICC meeting about?

The upcoming ICC meet is a general routine meeting but the BCCI is planning to raise the issue of Asia Cup 2025 trophy with the apex body. India won the men's T20 Asia Cup in September but the trophy is still not given to them. After India refused to collect the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, he locked it in the ACC office in Dubai.