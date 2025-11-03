/THIS former captain calls for Harmanpreet Kaur to step down as leader of women’s cricket team; recommends Smriti Mandhana as next skipper

Following India's historic women's ODI World Cup win, former captain Shantha Rangaswamy has suggested that Harmanpreet Kaur step down from her leadership role. Rangaswamy feels that this change is not only in the best interest of the team but also beneficial for Harmanpreet herself. At 36, Harmanpreet's skills as a top batter and exceptional fielder remain invaluable, but Rangaswamy believes the pressure of captaincy may be hindering her full potential.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Rangaswamy emphasised that the decision should be made with an eye on the future, particularly with the 2029 ODI World Cup in mind. She pointed out that Harmanpreet still has several years of high-level cricket ahead of her, and without the leadership responsibilities, she could focus more on her batting. Rangaswamy recommended Smriti Mandhana, aged 29, as the ideal candidate to take over as captain across formats. According to her, this leadership change is long overdue, as Mandhana has the potential to lead the team for many years, guiding them through upcoming World Cups. Drawing a parallel to the men's team, Rangaswamy referenced Rohit Sharma’s case, where selectors moved on from him after the Champions Trophy win for the greater good of the team, further supporting the idea that a leadership transition can benefit the overall performance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite the excitement surrounding India’s World Cup triumph, Rangaswamy highlighted areas where improvement is necessary, particularly in the bowling department and fielding. She noted that while India's batting is strong, a more potent bowling attack would be crucial to dominating teams like Australia. Rangaswamy also pointed out that Australia’s defeat in the semifinals was partly due to their weaker bowling, even though India’s batters were in excellent form.