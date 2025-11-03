/'India’s win and Amanjot’s performance gave my mother a new life', says his father as India lift maiden World Cup title

India's remarkable win in the ICC Women’s World Cup has not only cemented a historic moment for Indian cricket but also brought new hope to the life of all-rounder Amanjot Kaur’s ailing grandmother, Bhagwanti. Aged 75, Bhagwanti had been bedridden after suffering a heart attack in September, but the news of India’s triumph, and her granddaughter’s role in it, has revitalised her spirit.

Amanjot’s father, Bhupinder Singh, who worked as a carpenter and crafted Amanjot's first cricket bat, shared the emotional moment when he told media that his mother had been aware of her granddaughter's great performance. “Hearing the news of her victory brought her back to life. She opened her eyes when we told her about the win,” he was quoted as saying. The India team beat South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final, where Amanjot’s game-changing catch sealed the match for India. It was a moment that became pivotal to India’s success in the 2025 Women’s World Cup, with Bhupinder admitting that had Amanjot missed the catch, the entire game could have turned in South Africa’s favour.

Amanjot’s path to fame was not smooth. Starting her cricket journey at the age of 15, she was initially a bowler but was transformed into an all-rounder by coach Nagesh Gupta at his academy in Chandigarh. Bhupinder would take her on his scooter every day to the academy, even when their resources were limited. Bhupinder also shared how Amanjot's grandmother had always supported her, watching her play street cricket, offering encouragement, and ensuring her safety from troublemakers.