  /Outstanding Laura Wolvaardt continues to impress, takes spot in ICC ODI women's batters ranking

Outstanding Laura Wolvaardt continues to impress, takes top spot in ICC ODI women's batters ranking

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Nov 04, 2025, 15:34 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 15:34 IST
Outstanding Laura Wolvaardt continues to impress, takes top spot in ICC ODI women's batters ranking

Outstanding Laura Wolvaardt continues to impress, takes top spot in ICC ODI women's batters ranking

Story highlights

Laura Wolvaardt, who scored a hundred in the summit clash against India, has taken top spot in the Women’s ODI batters rankings.

South Africa batter and captain Laura Wolvaardt has continued to impress despite her side ending as runners-up in the final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday (Nov 2). Wolvaardt, who scored a hundred in the summit clash against India, has taken top spot in the Women’s ODI batters rankings. She was in top form throughout the tournament, helping the Proteas reach the final and dethroning Smriti Mandhana from the top spot.

More to Follow...

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics