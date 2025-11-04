Outstanding Laura Wolvaardt continues to impress, takes top spot in ICC ODI women's batters ranking

South Africa batter and captain Laura Wolvaardt has continued to impress despite her side ending as runners-up in the final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday (Nov 2). Wolvaardt, who scored a hundred in the summit clash against India, has taken top spot in the Women’s ODI batters rankings. She was in top form throughout the tournament, helping the Proteas reach the final and dethroning Smriti Mandhana from the top spot.