/'Where are they': South Africa fan calls out men's cricketers for showing no support during Women's World Cup final

A South African fan has hit out at own country for the lack of support by former players during the Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday (Nov 2). South Africa lost the final of the tournament against India women by 52 runs. The fan, whose name on Instagram account shows as Thanja Vuur, has called out former men's players from South Africa for failing to show up on the biggest stage. Meanwhile, India women were greeted with support of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and even Rohit Sharma.

South Africa fan calls out Protea men's cricketers for lack of support

"Who the hell showed up from South Africa? Hm? These ex-cricket players that you love from South Africa, the men... where are they? Oh, this event was not high-profile enough for them. Nobody showed up. I don't think our minister of sport was there," Thanja Vuur said in the video on Instagram after India's win.

The video had the caption, "Indian win because their people care" while she added: "You guys live and breathe this sport... It is breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You are the winners of this World Cup. And you know what? You deserve it."

South Africa's hot and cold campaign ends in heartbreak

Chasing 299, South Africa kept losing wickets at regular interval in the final despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's 101. Eventually, the Protea women were bowled out for 246 as India lifted their maiden 50-over World Cup trophy in women's cricket.