/Watch: Rohit Sharma gets emotional as India lift Women’s World Cup 2025 title

Rohit Sharma couldn’t hold back his emotions after India won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 by defeating South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Nov 2). Rohit was present in the stadium as India successfully defended a total of 298, bowling out South Africa for 246. The match was tense throughout the second innings. Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt kept her team in the chase with a brilliant century, but India fought back strongly through their spin bowling. As India sealed the victory, celebrations erupted on the field. The camera then showed Rohit Sharma in the stands, emotional and with tears in his eyes.

Watch the video below -

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India Women vs South Africa Women, CWC 25 Final

The Indian women’s cricket team created history by winning their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Nov 2). Batting first, India posted a strong total of 298 runs in 50 overs. Shafali Verma played a superb knock of 87, while Smriti Mandhana contributed 45, Deepti Sharma also added 58, and Richa Ghosh contributed 34 runs.