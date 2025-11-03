/'Hope to make winning a habit': Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reacts after India’s stunning World Cup triumph over South Africa

The Indian women’s cricket team created history by winning their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Nov 2). Batting first, India posted a strong total of 298 runs in 50 overs. Shafali Verma played a superb knock of 87, while Smriti Mandhana contributed 45, Deepti Sharma also added 58, and Richa Ghosh contributed 34 runs.

Chasing the target, South Africa were bowled out for 246 runs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt fought hard with a brilliant century, but it was not enough to take her team to victory. Deepti Sharma was the star with the ball for India, taking five wickets for just 39 runs. Her crucial wicket of Wolvaardt in the final overs turned the match in India’s favour.

After the win, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she hopes the team continues this winning habit after lifting the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup trophy.

“This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And our next plan is to make this a habit”, said Harmanpreet Kaur.

“We were waiting for it. Now this moment has come. So many big occasions are coming, and we want to keep improving. This is not the end, just the beginning,” she remarked after receiving her winner's medal.

