/India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Social media erupts as fans celebrate India's historic win

India women's cricket team have been crowned as new ODI world champions after they beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Soon after that, social media erupted in elation as the whole country celebrated the historic win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to X and wrote, “A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports.”

N Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "#WomenInBlue #INDWvSAW #CWC25 #Final. The Indian Women’s Cricket Team has scripted history by winning the World Cup! Our daughters have made the entire nation proud. Their remarkable performance, tireless determination, and indomitable spirit have inspired every Indian and left the world in awe. Congratulations to our champions!

@BCCIWomen." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X, “Today, the entire nation is incredibly proud of our Women in Blue for their feat in the World Cup final. ​The fight they showed and the command they displayed throughout the tournament will be an inspiration for generations of young girls. You have proved that you are a world-class team at the apex level and you gave us some absolutely brilliant moments. You are our heroes. ​Many bigger victories await you in the future. We stand with you!”

Anand Mahindra also congratulated the team. He posted on X saying, “They didn’t just lift the trophy. They lifted the game of Women’s cricket itself. And while doing so, inspired whole new generations of young Indian champions. Thank you for the enormous pride tonight!!”

Sachin Tendulkar also took it to X and wrote, “1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud.”