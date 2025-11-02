India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Shafali's 87, Deepti's 58 help India set 299-run target for Proteas

After persistent rain delayed the starting of the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to have a bowl first in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (November 2). India opened their innings with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who came in to replace the injured Pratika Rawal. The duo started off on aggressive note and took on the South African bowlers. The hosts reached 50 in 6.3 overs.

Smriti and Shafali steadied the innings with some wonderful shots and putting the pressure back on South African bowlers. After 10 overs, India were 65/0. The openers forged a 100-run partnership in just 18 overs. Chloe Tyron broke the deadlock for South Africa as she dismissed Mandhana for 45 runs. At half-way stage, India were 151/1 with Shafali and Jemimah at the crease.

Shafali continued to keep the scoreboard ticking along with Jemimah. However, Shafali, who was looking in red-hot form was sent back to the pavilion for 87 runs after she was caught by Sune Luus off Ayabonga Khaka delivery. Jemimah was next to go as South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt took a sensational catch to send her back for 24 runs. After 30 overs, India were 172/3.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was joined with Deepti Sharma at the crease. With South Africa putting the pressure on India with tight fielding, Harmanpreet and Deepti found it difficult to keep the scoreboard moving. India reached 200 in 35 overs.