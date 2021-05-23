Cricket- 'He's broken so many barriers': Salman Butt backs skipper Virat Kohli to end century drought

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been going through a century drought for over a year and a half now. The last time, Kohli smashed a ton was against Bangladesh in November 2019 in the Pink Ball Test. However, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels that Virat Kohli has a phenomenal record on the international stage and will soon end his century drought.

In his YouTube video, Butt was asked whether 'Virat can cross his mental barriers at ICC events like World Test Championship and T20 World Cup', to which he replied: "He's broken so many barriers already. Who could have thought that a boy in his age will get 70 centuries? Who would have that he would become as fit as he is today, or carry the kind of form that he has? He has a strike rate of 90 in chases, an average of over 50 in all three formats. Who would have thought? These are barriers he's already crossed. Who can stop him from crossing this barrier? In fact, he can do it in the next match or the next series itself."

Skipper Kohli is yet to play significant innings during an ICC event's knockout matches. Virat scored just five runs in Champions Trophy final vs Pakistan in 2017 and 1 run in World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand (in his last two knockout matches).

"He hasn't scored a century in more than a year but look at the runs he's still scored. If he doesn't get a century, we think he hasn't scored at all. I think he has all the credentials to do it and it's just a matter of time," said Butt.

Virat and Co. take on the Kiwis in the final of the World Test Championship that will take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.