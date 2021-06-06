Cricket: Former India chief selector MSK Prasad names player to watch out for in Sri Lanka tour

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has named Suryakumar Yadav as the player to watch out for in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul among other busy with the longest format of the game in England with World Test Championship final versus New Zealand and five-Test assignment against England.

The Indian selectors will pick a squad of limited-overs specialists for the Sri Lanka tour wherein the Men in Blue will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. Prasad reckons that the Mumbai Indians star will be the go-to man in the tour of Sri Lanka.

“Suryakumar Yadav is the guy to watch out for. Ishan and Sanju also have a great opportunity at hand. I would have also loved to see Avesh Khan (named standby for the UK tour). He has been excellent in the IPL, and it would be unfortunate to see him miss out on playing in either series,” Prasad told Sportstar.

Prasad highlighted how the confidence level of the current crop of players has more confidence as compared to the players of the 90s.

“The skill level back then was similar to what we have now. But the confidence levels of the boys today are five times more than what we had then. Simple example: first ball, Suryakumar Yadav, gets an opportunity to play in a T20I game, smashes one of the best bowlers in the world for a six. Or Ishan Kishan, the way he blasted the opposition (England) on debut,” Prasad added.

The former Indian chief selector added that it won’t be a surprise if India’s second-string side manages to beat Sri Lanka on their home soil.