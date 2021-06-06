'Terrible watcher of cricket': Sunil Gavaskar explains the reason behind not coaching Team India

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar explained the reason why he never thought of getting into coaching. The Little Master became the first cricketer to cross 10,000 run-mark in the game of cricket, he retired from international cricket in 1987. 

"I've been a terrible watcher of cricket, even when I was playing the game. If I got out, I would be watching the match very intermittently. I would watch for a while, then go inside the change room or read something or reply to letters etc. and then come out and watch again. So, I wasn't the ball-by-ball watcher, like say GR Vishwanath is. GRV or my uncle Madhav Mantri was a complete ball by ball watcher. And if you want to be a coach or a selector, you've got to be a ball-by-ball watcher. And therefore, I never even thought about it… being a coach," Gavaskar said on 'The Analyst' YouTube channel, in response to a query.

Gavaskar might not be up for coaching, however, he is always up for guiding players. Gavaskar said that he 'exchanged notes' with the likes of Sachin, Rahul Dravid, Ganguly, Sehwag and Laxman.

"Having said that, I’ve had people coming up to me. Not the current lot, but say Sachin, Rahul Dravid, Ganguly, Sehwag and Laxman. So I’ve been very happy to exchange notes with them… whatever my observations are. So yes, I’ve been able to maybe help them somewhere down the line, but on a full-time basis, that's not something I could do," said the former India captain.

