/Elon Musk reacts to Rohit Sharma's viral Tesla video, netizens say 'good products need no...'

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has been making rounds after he was spotted testing a Tesla Model Y in Mumbai recently. However, he has now received attention from Tesla’s owner and techie Elon Musk. Musk, who has been in the news for aiding Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2024, reposted Rohit’s video, thereby stealing headlines. Rohit, who, like Musk, has also been in the news, has returned to the Indian squad for the upcoming Australian tour, where he will be part of the ODI team.

Musk reports Rohit video Photograph: (Others)

Musk reacts to Rohit’s video

“This is why Tesla doesn’t need to advertise - Rohit Sharma (captain of India’s national cricket team), who has 45M followers on Instagram, just bought a new Tesla Model Y,” one X user wrote.

The Tesla car donned the number plate “MH01FB3015” which was related to a sweet gesture by netizens. Rohit’s daughter Samaira was born on 30 Dec 2018, while his son Ahaan was born on 15 Nov 2024. Taking reference to this, the number plate was described as a dedication to Rohit’s kids.

The video, in the meantime, had made rounds with netizens adoring Rohit’s choice.

“Good products like Tesla need not advertise, but word of mouth can spread like wildfire.” Another added, “When you make a great product, it sells itself. Tesla has one of the highest satisfaction ratings and repeat customers amongst autos.”

A third commented, “You can't get better exposure than that!” A fourth expressed, “Wild move by Rohit! When a cricket legend picks Tesla, you know the game is changing. That sleek Model Y looks like it belongs in a winning team. Anyone else tempted to switch to electric now?”

Rohit set for Australia series

The Indian legend last played for India in March when they won the Champions Trophy in the UAE. The final was also the last time he was leading the Indian side, having now been replaced by Shubman Gill as the captain. This will also be Rohit’s first series for India, having announced Test retirement in May.