/From Rohit Sharma to Jos Buttler, 5 active batters with most sixes in ODIs

From Rohit Sharma to Jos Buttler, here's a look at the top five active batters with most sixes in ODIs. This list also includes Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Paul Stirling
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, leads the six-hitting charts for active cricketers in ODIs with 344 sixes and counting in 273 matches. Rohit's effortless timing and pull shots make him a constant threat for bowlers in ODI cricket.
Jos Buttler, known for his hard-hitting batting, is next on this list with 181 sixes in 193 ODI matches. Buttler often turned matches around with his quickfire batting in the middle-order.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell features third on this list. In 149 ODI matches, Maxwell has scored 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81. His tally also includes 155 sixes.
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features next on this list with 152 sixes in 302 matches.
He is considered as one of the best batters in the current cricket era.
The star Ireland batter, Paul Stirling, features fifth on this list with 149 sixes. Overall in ODIs, Stirling has played 170 matches and scored 6,005 runs at an average of 37.76. His tally also includes 14 centuries.