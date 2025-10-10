LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Rohit Sharma to Jos Buttler, 5 active batters with most sixes in ODIs

From Rohit Sharma to Jos Buttler, 5 active batters with most sixes in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 10, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 16:44 IST

From Rohit Sharma to Jos Buttler, here's a look at the top five active batters with most sixes in ODIs. This list also includes Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Paul Stirling

Rohit Sharma (India) - 344 sixes
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 344 sixes

The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, leads the six-hitting charts for active cricketers in ODIs with 344 sixes and counting in 273 matches. Rohit's effortless timing and pull shots make him a constant threat for bowlers in ODI cricket.

Jos Buttler (England) - 181 sixes
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler (England) - 181 sixes

Jos Buttler, known for his hard-hitting batting, is next on this list with 181 sixes in 193 ODI matches. Buttler often turned matches around with his quickfire batting in the middle-order.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 155 sixes
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 155 sixes

Australia's Glenn Maxwell features third on this list. In 149 ODI matches, Maxwell has scored 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81. His tally also includes 155 sixes.

Virat Kohli (India) - 152 sixes
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 152 sixes

Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features next on this list with 152 sixes in 302 matches.

He is considered as one of the best batters in the current cricket era.

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 149 sixes
5 / 5
(Photograph: Ireland Cricket)

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 149 sixes

The star Ireland batter, Paul Stirling, features fifth on this list with 149 sixes. Overall in ODIs, Stirling has played 170 matches and scored 6,005 runs at an average of 37.76. His tally also includes 14 centuries.

Trending Photo

How Donald Trump has done more than Noble prize winner 'María Corina Machado' for Venezuela?
4

How Donald Trump has done more than Noble prize winner 'María Corina Machado' for Venezuela?

How fighter jets refuel mid-air at supersonic speed and high altitude?
7

How fighter jets refuel mid-air at supersonic speed and high altitude?

Nobel Prize winner 'Maria Corina Machado' thanked Donald Trump for his help once! Here's why
7

Nobel Prize winner 'Maria Corina Machado' thanked Donald Trump for his help once! Here's why

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant, 5 Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025
5

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant, 5 Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025

From Shubman Gill to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most runs in 2025
5

From Shubman Gill to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most runs in 2025