/CWC 2025: Virat heaps praise on Indian Women's team after monumental semifinal win, says 'display of resilience'

It was a night full of memories, emotions and euphoria as India booked their place in the final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup with a sensational win over Australia at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The win was one for the ages as India chased down a 339-run target in 48.3 overs as Jemimah Rodrigues played an unbeaten knock of 127 runs. After the win, former India captain Virat Kohli took to his social media handle and congratulated the Indian team for the win.

Virat Kohli congratulates Indian team

“What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India!” Virat wrote on his X handle.

Virat was among the host of names involved in congratulating the Indian team for winning the semifinal clash. Like Virat’s Indian team in 2023, the Women’s team will also have the opportunity to play in the final, where they face South Africa.

However, things did not go according to plan for the Indian team as they lost to Australia in the final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What happened in the semifinal clash?

Rodrigues (unbeaten 127) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89) put on 167 runs for the third wicket as India won with nine balls and five wickets to spare. Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary to trigger wild celebrations in the Indian camp with smiles and tears of joy in the dugout.

India will face South Africa in the final at the same venue on Sunday, with the 50-over marquee tournament to get a new champion.