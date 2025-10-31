/'Feeling very proud. I don't have words...': Skipper Harman reacts after India’s stunning win over Australia to reach World Cup final

India reached the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 after beating Australia by five wickets in the second semi-final. Chasing a big target of 339, Jemimah Rodrigues played a match-winning knock of 127 not out from 134 balls, hitting 14 fours. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also shone with the bat, scoring 89 off 88 balls, including ten fours and two sixes. India completed the chase in 48.3 overs. After the win, Harmanpreet said that she was extremely proud of the team. She shared that the team had made some mistakes but continued to learn and improve.

“I'm feeling very proud. I don't have words to express myself. Feeling great, this time we have crossed that line which we have been working towards for so many years. I told the coach that our hard work has paid off. We trust every player to step up in any situation and win matches. We made a few mistakes but we have been learning from our mistakes," she told Star Sports.

During the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet also praised Jemimah Rodrigues for her brilliant performance in the chase. The Indian skipper said, “She (Rodrigues) always gives her best for the team. She plans her innings well and takes responsibility. We fully trust her".