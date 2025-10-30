/WATCH | Jemimah Rodrigues gets emotional after India’s historic win over Australia, video goes viral

Jemimah Rodrigues broke down in tears after India successfully chased 339 runs in the Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia, keeping their dream of winning a first World Cup title alive. Jemimah played a brilliant knock of 127 not out, while Harmanpreet Kaur added 89, as India completed the highest chase in Women’s World Cup history. The moment was emotional, and both Jemimah and Harmanpreet couldn’t hold back their tears. A video of the two Indian stars crying soon went viral on the social media. Jemimah was named Player of the Match for her outstanding innings.

Watch the viral video below -

After receiving the Player of the Match award, Jemimah said, “I want to thank Jesus because I couldn’t have done this on my own. I know he carried me through today".

"I want to thank my mom, my dad, my coach, and everyone who believed in me. The last four months were really tough, but this feels like a dream and it still hasn’t fully sunk in”, she added.

India vs Australia, WWC 25 semi-final

