/Sunil Gavaskar vows to perform duet with Jemimah Rodrigues if India win Women's ODI World Cup

It was a night filled with emotions and drama in the Women’s ODI World Cup on Thursday (Oct 30) as India defeated Australia in a record chase at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India’s architect of the win, Jemimah Rodrigues, played an unbeaten knock of 127 runs as the Women in Blue now bid to win their maiden ODI World Cup title. However, that win could also bring a moment of rejoicing for cricket fans as former Indian player and World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar has vowed to perform a duet.

Gavaskar promises duet with Jemimah

"All I can say is, if India win the World Cup, she and I, if she is okay to do that, we will sing a song together. She with the guitar and I will sing a song. We did that in the BCCI awards some time back," Gavaskar told India Today.

In case the magical moment takes place, it will be the second time Gavaskar and Jemimah will perform on the stage. Earlier, the duo of Gavaskar and Jemimah performed the ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ song from the popular film ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’ during the 2024 BCCI Awards. The latter had the guitar in hand as the 1983 World Cup winner lent vocals.

What happened in the semifinal clash?

Jemimah Rodrigues (unbeaten 127) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89) put on 167 runs for the third wicket as India won with nine balls and five wickets to spare on the outskirts of Mumbai at DY Patil Stadium. Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary to trigger wild celebrations in the Indian camp with smiles and tears of joy in the dugout.

India will face South Africa in the final at the same venue on Sunday, with the 50-over marquee tournament to get a new champion.