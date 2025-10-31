/CWC 2025: Alyssa Healy accepts Australia's rare knockout loss vs India, says 'weren't sharp enough'

The Indian women’s team had a statement win against Australia on Thursday (Oct 30) as they reached the final of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup. While there were emotional scenes in the Indian dugout, that was not the case for the defending champions as Australia were knocked out. After the semifinal defeat, Aussie captain Alyssa Healy admitted that his side were not good enough on the day as India got the better of them.

Healy admits defeat

"I think ultimately we just weren't sharp enough probably today, probably in all three facets, definitely to give ourselves the opportunity to win that semi-final," Healy said.

"I think we did pretty well to hang in there. We created a lot of opportunities and let ourselves down in that regard. So probably sitting here disappointed knowing that we sort of did that to ourselves a little bit. Not taking anything away from the Indian performance. I thought they played really well. But yeah, there's a little bit of an element of we let ourselves down a little bit.”

The defeat also meant Australia missed out on defending their crown, having lifted the title in 2022. The defeat came after Phoebe Litchfield scored 119 while batting first as Australia set a target of 339 runs to win for India.

What happened in the match?

Jemimah Rodrigues (unbeaten 127) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89) put on 167 runs for the third wicket as India won with nine balls and five wickets to spare on the outskirts of Mumbai at DY Patil Stadium. Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary to trigger wild celebrations in the Indian camp with smiles and tears of joy in the dugout.

India will face South Africa in the final at the same venue on Sunday, with the 50-over marquee tournament to get a new champion.