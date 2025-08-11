/BCCI undecided over Virat, Rohit future in ODIs amid reports of international retirement during Australia tour

India’s upcoming tour to Australia in October could be a defining one for the futures of veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as reports have surfaced regarding their potential retirement from international cricket. Already retired from T20Is and Test cricket, reports have suggested that Virat and Rohit's tour Down Under in Australia will be their last with the Indian team on Sunday (August 10). However, those reports have now been put on hold after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has hinted that the apex body is currently undecided on the duo’s future.

BCCI still not decided on Virat, Rohit

“Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour. But from an Indian team's perspective, the next big assignment is the T20 World Cup in February and preparations before that. The immediate focus will be on sending the best team for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available,” a BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

On Sunday, it emerged that neither Rohit nor Virat will be in the plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup set-up, as preparations are already underway to build a team. The Dainik Bhaskar report stated that Rohit and Virat are likely to announce their retirements from the ODI format and, therefore, altogether from international cricket in the Australia tour, which begins on October 19.

However, those reports are temporarily on hold as BCCI has refused to comment on the situation, while the source suggests the focus is now on the T20 World Cup.

Interestingly, India were earlier scheduled to play Bangladesh as both Virat and Rohit would have played in the home series. Unfortunately for the duo, the series was postponed to 2026, meaning the Aussie tour remains India’s next ODI series. In case the retirement rumours are true, then neither Rohit nor Virat will get a home farewell.