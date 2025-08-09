/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs in Asia Cup (T20)

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Asia Cup (T20) history.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of batters with most runs in T20 Asia Cup history. In 10 Asia Cup matches, he scored 429 runs at an average of 85.80. His tally also includes three half-centuries and one century.
The former Pakistani captain, Mohammad Rizwan, features second on this list. He scored 281 runs in six Asia Cup matches at an average of 56.20. His tally also includes three half-centuries.
India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list. In nine Asia Cup matches, he scored 271 runs at an average of 30.11.
The star Hong Kong batter, Babar Hayat, also features on this list. He scored 235 runs in five T20 Asia Cup matches at an average of 47.00. His tally also includes one century and one half-century.
Ibrahim Zadran is one of the most stylish batters from Afghanistan and has scored 196 runs in five Asia Cup matches at an average of 65.33.