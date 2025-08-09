LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs in Asia Cup (T20)

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs in Asia Cup (T20)

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 16:02 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 16:02 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Asia Cup (T20) history.

Virat Kohli (India) - 429 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 429 runs

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of batters with most runs in T20 Asia Cup history. In 10 Asia Cup matches, he scored 429 runs at an average of 85.80. His tally also includes three half-centuries and one century.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 281 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 281 runs

The former Pakistani captain, Mohammad Rizwan, features second on this list. He scored 281 runs in six Asia Cup matches at an average of 56.20. His tally also includes three half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 271 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 271 runs

India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list. In nine Asia Cup matches, he scored 271 runs at an average of 30.11.

Babar Hayat (Hong Kong) - 235 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Hayat (Hong Kong) - 235 runs

The star Hong Kong batter, Babar Hayat, also features on this list. He scored 235 runs in five T20 Asia Cup matches at an average of 47.00. His tally also includes one century and one half-century.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 196 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 196 runs

Ibrahim Zadran is one of the most stylish batters from Afghanistan and has scored 196 runs in five Asia Cup matches at an average of 65.33.

Trending Photo

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs in Asia Cup (T20)
5

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs in Asia Cup (T20)

PM Modi celebrates Rakshabandhan with children, Brahma Kumaris, shares happy pictures
5

PM Modi celebrates Rakshabandhan with children, Brahma Kumaris, shares happy pictures

France's biggest wildfire in 50 years – what happened, where it stands, and what's next
8

France's biggest wildfire in 50 years – what happened, where it stands, and what's next

From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, 5 Indian batters to score fastest ODI hundreds
5

From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, 5 Indian batters to score fastest ODI hundreds

10 Hollywood classics that were hated when they first released
11

10 Hollywood classics that were hated when they first released