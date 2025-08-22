/BCCI to replace two men's national team selectors, day after Ajit Agarkar's contract extension - Report

BCCI is preparing significant changes to the men’s selectors committee ahead of its September AGM. According to a report, the BCCI will replace two current members of the committee following scrutiny over team selections. This decision follows BCCI’s extension of Ajit Agarkar’s contract as chief selector, who played a key role in selections for the 2024 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025.

BCCI set for major selectors overhaul

The BCCI is thinking of overhauling the selectors panel with current members comprising Ajit Agarkar, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath. According to reports, S Sharath is likely to be replaced by Pragyan Ojha, who is in the frame for the selectors' job. In turn, Sharath will be promoted as the head of the junior men's selection committee. While the name of the other member is yet to be confirmed, the BCCI is set to put out a notification for the same in the coming days.

Who is eligible for national selector positions?

To be eligible as a national selector, a candidate must be a retired cricketer with first-class experience: either a minimum of 7 Test matches, 30 First-Class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches. Candidates must have retired at least 5 years ago and not have served on any BCCI Cricket Committee for a total of 5 years.

A minimum of 7 Test matches

Or 30 First-Class matches;

Or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches.

Additional eligibility requirements

Must have retired from the game at least 5 years prior.

Must not have been a member of any BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period of 5 years.

Agarkar to extend contract

Ahead of the upcoming AGM in September, the BCCI is all set to extend Agarkar’s contract with personal terms already agreed. The former India all-rounder has been pivotal in India’s success in the Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2024. His bold selection calls have often come under scrutiny, but that has not stopped India from rising in big competitions.

The latest test came when the panel announced the 15-man squad for the Asia Cup 2025 with Suryakumar Yadav in charge. Dropping Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a big topic of debate, but India is still considered to win the tournament, which kicks starts on September 9 in the UAE.