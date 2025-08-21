/How rich is Rohit Sharma in 2025? Net worth, income sources, car collection and investments

Rohit Sharma, known as ‘Hitman’, is the current ODI captain of Team India and a name synonymous with hard work, dedication and dominance in world cricket. He has led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL titles, won the T20 World Cup 2024 for India, lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, and came close to winning the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score (264) in the One-Dayers. The Indian ODI skipper doesn’t just shine on the field but even off it, with a lavish lifestyle and a massive financial empire. As of 2025, Rohit Sharma’s net worth is estimated at around ₹230 crores. This wealth comes from multiple sources: his BCCI salary, IPL earnings, brand endorsements and business investments.

Cricket Earnings

Rohit holds an A+ central contract with the BCCI, earning ₹7 crores per year as a base salary. On top of that, he earns ₹6 lakhs per ODI. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit continues to be one of the biggest names. In 2025, the Mumbai Indians retained him for ₹16.3 crores. Over his IPL career, his earnings have now crossed ₹194 crores, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league’s history.

Brand Endorsements

Rohit is a favourite ambassador for big brands. He currently endorses over 25 top brands, including Adidas, CEAT, Dream11, Nissan, Oppo, Hublot and more. For each endorsement, he reportedly charges between ₹3.5 crores and ₹7 crores, contributing a major part to his yearly income.

Assets and Investments

Rohit owns a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Worli Sea Face, Mumbai, worth approximately ₹30 crores. His car collection includes lavish vehicles like a Lamborghini Urus (₹3 crores), BMW M5 (₹1.8 crores), and Mercedes-Benz S-Class (₹1.77 crores).

He has also invested in CricKingdom, a global cricket academy with branches in countries like the USA, Singapore, Bangladesh, and Japan.