LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with most sixes in Asia Cup (T20Is only)

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with most sixes in Asia Cup (T20Is only) - One name will surprise you

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 13:04 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 13:04 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, meet the players with most sixes in Asia Cup (T20I format). These five players are absolute guns and have performed for their team in crunch situations.

Najibullah Zadran
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Najibullah Zadran

Najibullah Zadran from Afghanistan leads the six-hitting charts in the T20 Asia Cup with 13 sixes in eight innings. Known for his fearless middle-order batting, he often turns games around with his quickfire batting.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Another Afghan talent, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, smashed 12 sixes in just five innings. The young opener enjoys taking on bowlers early, setting the tone with his aggressive strokeplay.

Rohit Sharma
3 / 5
(Photograph: X/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma

Former T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma struck 12 sixes across nine innings. Rohit's effortless timing and pull shots made him a constant threat in T20 cricket.

Virat Kohli
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli cleared the ropes 11 times in nine innings. While known for his classy batting, he showed he can hit the big shots when it matters.

Babar Hayat
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Hayat

Babar Hayat of Hong Kong hit 10 sixes in five innings. A powerful striker of the ball, he carried his team’s batting with fearless shot-making against stronger opposition.

Trending Photo

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with most sixes in Asia Cup (T20Is only) - One name will surprise you
5

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with most sixes in Asia Cup (T20Is only) - One name will surprise you

From Superman to Mission Impossible: 7 Best Hollywood movies to stream on OTT platforms
8

From Superman to Mission Impossible: 7 Best Hollywood movies to stream on OTT platforms

What is B-21 raider, America's nuclear stealth bomber that it is planning to use after B-2 bomber era
6

What is B-21 raider, America's nuclear stealth bomber that it is planning to use after B-2 bomber era

Ancient inscriptions, a secret in Thar and more: Six recent archaeological discoveries in India
7

Ancient inscriptions, a secret in Thar and more: Six recent archaeological discoveries in India

Asia Cup 2025 full details: India squad, groups, key matches, and player exclusions
5

Asia Cup 2025 full details: India squad, groups, key matches, and player exclusions