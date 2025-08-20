From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with most sixes in Asia Cup (T20Is only) - One name will surprise you

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, meet the players with most sixes in Asia Cup (T20I format). These five players are absolute guns and have performed for their team in crunch situations.
Najibullah Zadran from Afghanistan leads the six-hitting charts in the T20 Asia Cup with 13 sixes in eight innings. Known for his fearless middle-order batting, he often turns games around with his quickfire batting.
Another Afghan talent, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, smashed 12 sixes in just five innings. The young opener enjoys taking on bowlers early, setting the tone with his aggressive strokeplay.
Former T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma struck 12 sixes across nine innings. Rohit's effortless timing and pull shots made him a constant threat in T20 cricket.
Former India skipper Virat Kohli cleared the ropes 11 times in nine innings. While known for his classy batting, he showed he can hit the big shots when it matters.
Babar Hayat of Hong Kong hit 10 sixes in five innings. A powerful striker of the ball, he carried his team’s batting with fearless shot-making against stronger opposition.