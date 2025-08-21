/Bronco test in cricket: Everything you need to know about BCCI’s new fitness method

The BCCI has introduced the Bronco test, a new rugby-style fitness test, to improve the endurance and aerobic capacity of Indian cricketers, especially fast bowlers. The test includes 1,200 metres of continuous running and aims to raise fitness standards.
Sports science is a crucial part of modern-day sports, including cricket. It helps in measuring the agility, stamina, strength and overall physical strength and readiness of players. Fitness plays a big role in players' performance, especially in long matches and on demanding tours (five-match Test series). In a major step to improve fitness levels in the Indian cricket team, the BCCI has introduced a new fitness method - the Bronco test. Let's understand what this test is.
The Bronco test is a running-based fitness test borrowed from rugby. It is designed to test a player’s aerobic capacity, endurance, and stamina. In this test, a player has to run a given distance in a specific pattern and complete it in a short time. Here’s how it is designed.
Also read | Who are the oldest players in IPL history? The only active player is a five-time IPL-winning skipper
The decision came after some of India’s fast bowlers were found to be not fit enough during the five-match Test series in England. Only Mohammed Siraj was able to play in all five tests. The team’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, suggested the test to ensure that players, especially fast bowlers, focus more on running and endurance rather than just gym workouts.
Along with the Bronco test, the Indian team still uses the well-known Yo-Yo Test and the 2-kilometre time trial. For the 2km test, fast bowlers must finish it in 8 minutes 15 seconds, while batters, spinners and wicketkeepers have a target of 8 minutes 30 seconds. The Yo-Yo Test involves short shuttle runs at increasing speed. The minimum fitness level for the Yo-Yo test is set at 17.1.