/Bronco test in cricket: Everything you need to know about BCCI’s new fitness method

Sports science is a crucial part of modern-day sports, including cricket. It helps in measuring the agility, stamina, strength and overall physical strength and readiness of players. Fitness plays a big role in players' performance, especially in long matches and on demanding tours (five-match Test series). In a major step to improve fitness levels in the Indian cricket team, the BCCI has introduced a new fitness method - the Bronco test. Let's understand what this test is.

What is Bronco test?

The Bronco test is a running-based fitness test borrowed from rugby. It is designed to test a player’s aerobic capacity, endurance, and stamina. In this test, a player has to run a given distance in a specific pattern and complete it in a short time. Here’s how it is designed.

The player runs a 20-metre shuttle run, then 40 metres, and follows it with 60 metres. This pattern is called one set. The player must complete five sets back-to-back, which adds up to 1,200 metres total, without taking any breaks. The ideal time to finish the test is under six minutes.

Why was this test introduced?

The decision came after some of India’s fast bowlers were found to be not fit enough during the five-match Test series in England. Only Mohammed Siraj was able to play in all five tests. The team’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, suggested the test to ensure that players, especially fast bowlers, focus more on running and endurance rather than just gym workouts.

Other fitness tests to continue