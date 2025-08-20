LOGIN
Who are the oldest players in IPL history? The only active player is a five-time IPL winning skipper

From Brad Hogg to MS Dhoni, these legends showed that age is just a number in the IPL. Stalwarts like Muttiah Muralitharan, Imran Tahir and Pravin Tambe proved that experience and skill can dominate T20 cricket.

Brad Hogg (45y 92d)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brad Hogg (45y 92d)

Brad Hogg retired as the oldest IPL player at 45 years and 92 days, playing his last match on May 8, 2016, for KKR. The Australian spinner’s best season came in 2015 when he picked nine wickets in six games.

Pravin Tambe (44y 219d)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pravin Tambe (44y 219d)

Pravin Tambe played his last IPL game on May 14, 2016, at 44 years and 219 days. Tambe was the oldest debutant in IPL history, and he picked 28 wickets in 33 matches, including a famous hat-trick for Rajasthan Royals against KKR in 2014.

MS Dhoni (43y 322d)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

MS Dhoni (43y 322d)

MS Dhoni continues to play in the IPL, featuring for Chennai Super Kings in 2025 at 43 years of age. He remains the oldest captain to lift the trophy, leading CSK to their fifth title in 2023.

Muttiah Muralitharan (42y 35d)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (42y 35d)

Muttiah Muralitharan played his last IPL game on May 22, 2014, at 42 years and 35 days. The Sri Lankan legend finished with 63 wickets in 66 matches, maintaining an impressive economy of 6.68 while representing CSK, Kochi Tuskers, and RCB.

Imran Tahir (42y 29d)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Imran Tahir (42y 29d)

Imran Tahir featured in his final IPL game on April 25, 2021, at 42 years and 29 days. The South African leg-spinner won the Purple Cap in 2019 with 26 wickets, playing a key role in Chennai’s journey to the final.

