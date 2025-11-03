/BCCI rewards World Cup winning Indian women's team cash prize of ₹51 crore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a prize money of Rs 51 crore ($5.7 million) to the World Cup-winning Indian women’s team on Monday (Nov 3). Having beaten South Africa in the Women’s ODI World Cup final on Sunday to lift its maiden title, the reward comes as an added incentive for the Women in Blue. The victory in Sunday’s final could be a pivotal moment in the women’s game in India as the nation celebrated a historic triumph.

India rewarded cash prize of Rs 51 crore

“In 1983, Kapil Dev brought about a new era and encouragement in cricket by making India win the World Cup. The same excitement and encouragement has been introduced by the women today. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today, they have won the hearts of all Indians. They have paved the way for the next generation of women cricketers... Women’s cricket already reached its next level when our team defeated Australia in the semifinals,” BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia said after India won the World Cup.

“Since Jay Shah took charge of the BCCI (serving as secretary of the BCCI from 2019 to 2024), he has brought about many transformations in women’s cricket. Pay parity was also addressed. Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women’s prize money by 300%. Earlier, the prize money was $2.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. All these steps have greatly promoted women’s cricket. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of ₹51 crores for the entire team- players, coaches, and support staff,” he added.

India lift maiden Women’s ODI World Cup

Having taken the winning catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India won the final by 52 runs and thus became the new world champions. India also became just the fourth team in women’s contingent to win the World Cup, a feat only achieved by Australia, England and New Zealand. However, it was the celebration that made rounds as India took the centre stage.