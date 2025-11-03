/Hugs, tears and pride: Winning moments from India's maiden Women's World Cup victory

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India created history by winning their first-ever Women’s World Cup, joining Kapil, Dhoni, and Rohit as title-winning captains. Under coach Amol Muzumdar, stars like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma shone, with Deepti Sharma’s redemption completing India’s dream run.
Indian players celebrated their maiden victory in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Tears, hugs and words that reinforced belief summed up the moment
Harmanpreet Kaur added her name to the list of WC winning Captains alongside Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Hugs and cheers on ground summed up the grand achievement.
Amol Muzumdar's was appointed as India’s Women’s head coach in October 2023. Muzumdar, despite being a big name in the domestic circuit, never got the chance to play for the national team. His dream came true as the Women's team held the trophy
Indian women's cricket team star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who faced right-wing trolling a year ago, became instrumental in India's win against Australia in the Semis. Known for her Instagram reels, Rodrigues was all smiles with her winning medal. She couldn't hide her tears as India stepped into the Finals earlier
"God has sent me here to do something good," Shafali Varma had said when she was picked in place of Pratika Rawal. True to her words, she smashed 87 off 78 balls.
The catch that made it happen! Amanjot Kaur secured the ball in her hands safely to show the exit door to South African captain Laura Wolvaardt.
If there's one person who wrote a redemption story for ages, it was Deepti Sharma. From being caught in a shocker of a batting collapse during the 2017 World Cup final against England to becoming the first player to hit a double of 200 runs and 20 wickets in a 50-over World Cup: Shafali Verma was truly a star! This viral moment is just after India realised what it had done for millions
Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues were seen consoling the heartbroken South African cricketers after India's triumph. The video shared by ICC went viral on the internet