/Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur lifts India's maiden Women's ODI World Cup, Messi like celebration goes viral

History was scripted on the midnight of Sunday (Nov 2) as the Indian Women’s team won its maiden ODI World Cup, having beaten South Africa at the D.Y.Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. A feat that could reshape Indian women’s sports, Harmanpreet Kaur was at the centre of attention later in the evening when ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented her with the World Cup trophy. However, it was her Lionel Messi-like celebration that caught everyone’s eyes.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Messi-like celebration goes viral

Having taken the winning catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk, Harmanpreet's India won the final by 52 runs and thus became the new world champions. India also became just the fourth team in women’s contingent to win the World Cup, a feat only achieved by Australia, England and New Zealand. However, it was the celebration that made rounds as India took the centre stage.

Once the trophy was presented to Harmanpreet, she danced her way to the podium, where other team members were already present. Her march was similar to Lionel Messi, who had helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in December 2022.

While Messi had a long walk, Harmanpreet took a simple and short walk before raising the trophy over her head.

PM Modi congratulates Team India

India’s historic triumph did not go unnoticed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team. PM Modi took to his X handle and tweeted, “A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports.”

A prize money of Rs 51 crores ($5.7mn) was also announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the winning Indian team.