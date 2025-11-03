/'We actually did it!' — Pratika Rawal’s emotional reaction as India lift Women’s World Cup title

India opener Pratika Rawal, who missed the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 due to an ankle injury, could barely hold back her tears as she watched her teammates script history on Sunday (November 2) night. From the sidelines — in a wheelchair but draped in the tricolour — Pratika witnessed India’s 52-run triumph over South Africa in the final and the country’s long-awaited return to world glory. Pratika, who had been in sublime touch before suffering the injury during India’s last group match against Bangladesh, was replaced by Shafali Verma — the very player who stole the show in the final. Shafali’s fluent 87 set the tone for India’s imposing 298/7, laying the foundation for a memorable victory.

Speaking after the match, an emotional Pratika said, “I can’t even put it into words. This flag on my shoulder means everything. To be here, to feel this with my team — it’s surreal. Injuries happen, but I’m just grateful to have shared this journey. We actually did it — India are world champions again! Honestly, it was tougher watching than playing. Every run, every wicket gave me goosebumps. The emotion, the roar — it was magic.”

