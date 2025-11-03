/'Honestly, it feels like a dream': Deepti Sharma after India clinches maiden World Cup title

Deepti Sharma’s all-round heroics powered India to their maiden Women’s World Cup triumph over South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (November 2)
All-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered a tournament to remember — one that will be etched alongside Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 2011 campaign. The seasoned off-spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps and also contributed 215 runs, including three fifties, earning the Player of the Tournament award as India lifted their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday (November 2). On a night of emotion and celebration, Deepti dedicated her award to her parents, saying the triumph felt surreal.
“Honestly, it feels like a dream. We still haven’t come out of the emotion,” she said after India’s title-clinching win. “I’m really happy I could contribute this way in a World Cup final.”
Deepti’s all-round brilliance — a gritty 58 with the bat followed by a five-wicket haul (5/39) — powered India to a memorable win against South Africa in the final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. Reflecting on her approach, Deepti said she enjoyed adapting to every role the team asked of her. “Whatever the situation or department, I just want to play according to what the team needs. To perform as an all-rounder on a stage like this — there’s no better feeling,” she added.
Also Read: 'Hope to make winning a habit': Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reacts after India’s stunning World Cup triumph over South Africa
She also praised South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, whose fighting century (101) kept her side in contention until the very end. “Laura played beautifully, but we stayed calm and kept encouraging one another. We focused on our best balls till the last over — and it paid off,” Deepti said. When asked about the future of women’s cricket, Deepti hoped for more opportunities and visibility. “Women’s cricket has come a long way since 2017. I just hope we get to play even more matches now,” she said.
India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was emotional while recalling the team’s long road to glory. Her composed 45, followed by a 104-run opening stand with Shafali Verma (87), laid the foundation for India’s imposing total of 299. “We’ve faced so many heartbreaks in World Cups, but we always believed we had a bigger purpose — to help women’s cricket grow,” Mandhana was quoted as saying. “To finally hold this trophy after so many sleepless nights... it’s beyond special.” Mandhana credited the team’s unity and selfless culture for the turnaround. “The best thing about this group is how we supported each other — through failures, through tough days. The environment this time was just different, more connected, more positive. That’s been the biggest change,” she signed off.