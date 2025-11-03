/'Honestly, it feels like a dream': Deepti Sharma after India clinches maiden World Cup title

All-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered a tournament to remember — one that will be etched alongside Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 2011 campaign. The seasoned off-spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps and also contributed 215 runs, including three fifties, earning the Player of the Tournament award as India lifted their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday (November 2). On a night of emotion and celebration, Deepti dedicated her award to her parents, saying the triumph felt surreal.

“Honestly, it feels like a dream. We still haven’t come out of the emotion,” she said after India’s title-clinching win. “I’m really happy I could contribute this way in a World Cup final.”

Deepti’s all-round brilliance — a gritty 58 with the bat followed by a five-wicket haul (5/39) — powered India to a memorable win against South Africa in the final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. Reflecting on her approach, Deepti said she enjoyed adapting to every role the team asked of her. “Whatever the situation or department, I just want to play according to what the team needs. To perform as an all-rounder on a stage like this — there’s no better feeling,” she added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She also praised South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, whose fighting century (101) kept her side in contention until the very end. “Laura played beautifully, but we stayed calm and kept encouraging one another. We focused on our best balls till the last over — and it paid off,” Deepti said. When asked about the future of women’s cricket, Deepti hoped for more opportunities and visibility. “Women’s cricket has come a long way since 2017. I just hope we get to play even more matches now,” she said.

‘We always believed we had a bigger purpose’: Mandhana