/Babar Azam, Naseem Shah return to Pakistan's T20I squad for South Africa and tri series involving Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka

Pakistan will see a major return to their T20I set-up with just months remaining for the T20 World Cup in India, as former captain Babar Azam and speedster Naseem Shah have been named in the squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. Babar, who was dropped for the Asia Cup in the UAE, will return to the T20I squad, having last played for the national team in December 2024. The squad announced on Thursday (Oct 23) will be led by Salman Ali Agha, with Shaheen Shah Afridi leading the ODI squad.

Pakistan announce squad for T20I series

Having been out of favour in the entire 2025 from the T20I squad, Babar’s inclusion in the squad came as a surprise for many. Former Pakistan captain has more than 4000 runs in the T20I format with a best of 4223 and has led his side to a World Cup final and a semifinal in the past. However, since playing against South Africa in an away T20I series, he was not in favour.

On the other hand, the Pakistan squad will also see the return of Naseem Shah, who has not played any T20I cricket since last year’s Australia tour. He was plagued with injuries and has struggled with form in recent months. His availability could be a huge boost for Pakistan as they build the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts in February.

Shaheen Afridi, on the other hand, will be leading the ODI squad after Mohammad Rizwan was sacked from the role on Tuesday.

Pakistan T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.

Pakistan ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.