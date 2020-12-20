Cricket Australia goes ahead with plans for Sydney Test match despite COVID-19 surge

Cricket Australia on Sunday said that they will stick to the plans for holding the Third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground despite a surge in COVID-19 in the city.

Coronavirus cluster in the city has risen to 68 since its origin on Thursday. Northern Sydney is placed under severe lockdown with restrictions placed on travel to several other states.

The third Test Match is scheduled to be held on January 7. Cricket Australia's interim chief Nick Hockley said they are watching the situation closely, with contingency plans in place.

"We have made no changes to our schedule and our preference remains to play the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground," he said in a statement as speculation mounted that it would be moved.

"CA has prepared for the possibility of Covid-19 hotspots and state border closures over the course of the summer.

"The protocols that we have put in place have been effective in ensuring the safety and success of the men's and women's domestic and international programs to date.

"We will continue to work closely with all relevant parties to make the right decisions in the appropriate timeframes," he added.

However, the problem begins after the Test as getting the players to Brisbane for the final Test after Queensland state announced Sunday it was effectively closing its border to Sydney could be difficult.