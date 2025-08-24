/AUS vs SA: Head, Marsh and Green batting masterclass scripts history for Australia, achieve THIS rare feat in ODIs

Australia batters scripted history on Sunday (Aug 24) as the nation achieved a rare feat in the final ODI match against South Africa in Mackay. Batting first, the trio of Travis Head (142), Mitchell Marsh (100) and Cameron Green (118*) scored superb hundred as they put on 431/2 in 50 overs. The batting master class saw the hosts show fight despite losing the series 2-1, having lost the opening two matches of the season.

Australia script history

Having opted to bat first, the triple hundreds from their top order were the first time in ODI history that Australia had achieved the feat. Before Sunday, there were only four occasions when a team had three centurions in the same ODI innings. However, Australia only joined the elite list on Sunday when Marsh, Head and Green were on fire.

Before Sunday, only two teams (South Africa thrice and England once) had seen three centurions in a single ODI innings. South Africa’s 429-target against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup was the last time a team had three centurions in an ODI innings. This unique achievement was also achieved for the first time on Australian soil, with the two occasions taking place in India and the other two in the Netherlands and South Africa, respectively.

Three players scoring 100s for a team in an ODI innings

SA (Amla, Rossouw, AB villiers) vs WI, Jo'burg, 2015

SA (Quinton, Faf du Plessis, AB villiers) vs IND, Wankhede, 2015

ENG (Salt, D Malan, Buttler) vs NED, Amstelveen, 2022

SA (Quinton, Rassie, Markram) vs SL, Delhi 2023

AUS (Head, M Marsh, C Green) vs SA, Mackay, 2025*

Interestingly, Cameron Green's century came in 47 balls, which is the second fastest by an Australian in an ODI match after Glenn Maxwell. The all-rounder struck a 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands in the 2023 ODI World Cup and also happens to be the fastest in the coveted tournament.