/Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Breetzke, Ngidi star as Proteas clinch ODI series

Matthew Breetzke scored a brilliant 88 and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took five wickets as South Africa defeated Australia by 84 runs in the second one-day international in Mackay on Friday (August 22). With this win, the Proteas also secured the three-match series 2–0, making Sunday’s final game a dead rubber. South Africa had already dominated the first match, winning by 98 runs. This result means Australia have now lost their last five ODI series against the Proteas.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram elected to bat first. South Africa lost both openers early to Xavier Bartlett, who dismissed Markram for a duck and Ryan Rickelton for eight. But Breetzke played with confidence, hitting eight fours and two sixes on his way to 88. He first shared a 67-run partnership with Tony de Zorzi (38), and then added 89 runs with Tristan Stubbs. Stubbs played a fine knock of 74 before falling to Adam Zampa. South Africa were eventually bowled out for 277 in the final over. Zampa took 3/63, while Cameron Green impressed in the field with four catches.

Add WION as a Preferred Source