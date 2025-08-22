Add as a preferred source on Google

Dewald Brevis and the art of no-look sixes. Birth of a trademark shot?

Jatin Verma
Jatin Verma
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 18:43 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 20:00 IST
Dewald Brevis in action against Australia Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The 22-year-old right-hand South African batter scripted history when he made the second-fastest century for the Proteas in T20I cricket in just 41 balls

There are audacious strokes in cricket, and then there is what Dewald Brevis did in Cairns. South Africa’s prodigious young batter has always carried a reputation for flair, but against Australia in the third T20I, he pushed that boundary further, quite literally. In a 26-ball hurricane, Brevis not only cleared the ropes six times but did so with a hat-trick of “no-look sixes”—a phrase that now feels destined to be attached permanently to his name.

The sequence unfolded in the tenth over of the innings. Facing Aaron Hardie, Brevis unleashed a pull that soared over the deep mid-wicket region. He didn’t even bother to follow the ball with his eyes; the sound off the bat was enough. The next delivery, he stepped across and lofted down the ground, again turning his back almost immediately. By the time the third one flew over long-off, the Australian crowd was gasping, and social media was already flooding with clips of the audacity. Three balls, three no-look sixes—an exhibition of timing and self-belief as much as brute force.

The Brevis effect: A new signature shot in the making

What makes these shots so compelling is not just their novelty. Plenty of batters have played “don’t-bother-to-look” drives or turned away knowing they had connected well. But Brevis has taken it from instinct to performance art. He seems to revel in the theatre of the moment: head turned, bat held aloft, body language screaming that he knew the outcome before anyone else did. In the modern T20 landscape, where entertainment value is almost as prized as statistics, Brevis has hit upon a signature that sets him apart.

Will Brevis's no-look six continue?

There is, of course, substance behind the style. Brevis’ innings of 53 off 26 balls powered South Africa to a commanding total and set up the series. More importantly, his tally of sixes across the tour broke records previously held by some of the game’s giants. For a player still carving his space at the international level, this was less about swagger and more about announcing intent: he is not here to just survive in the middle order, he is here to dominate. Every cricket generation has its symbols of confidence—Viv Richards’ walk, MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot, AB de Villiers’ 360-degree range. Brevis, still only in the early chapters of his career, may have found his. The no-look six is more than a viral clip; it is a marker of a new age batter who thrives on instinct, improvisation, and spectacle.

The question now is whether this becomes a recurring part of his arsenal or remains a highlight reel special. Either way, Dewald Brevis has ensured that when people look back at this series, they will remember not just South Africa’s win, but the night cricket gained a new piece of theatre.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world of cricket.

