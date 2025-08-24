Cheteshwar Pujara retires: 5 best innings of veteran Indian batter ft 202 vs Australia

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday (August 24) announced his decision to step down from all forms of cricket. A veteran of the game, Pujara goes down into the history books as one of the best batters in the nation's cricketing history.
During a Test match between India and Australia in Ranchi in 2017, Pujara produced a brilliant innings of 202 runs that lasted nearly 11 hours. Facing 525 balls, he struck 21 boundaries and two sixes. His resilience helped team India to avoid the defeat and secure a crucial draw, keeping the series alive.
Pujara’s unbeaten 153 in Johannesburg is often rated as one of his finest Test innings. Earlier in the match, India had lost two quick wickets and were struggling at 7/2 on a difficult pitch. Pujara stayed calm and faced 265 balls, and struck 23 fours to guide India to 307 in the first innings. His knock gave India the upper hand, and they went on to win the match.
Pujara’s fighting 123 against Australia in Adelaide came when India lost two early and were in trouble. He faced 246 deliveries and hit seven boundaries. His innings took India to a total of 250, which proved match-winning score as India claimed a 31-run victory.
In Colombo, during a Test match between India and Sri Lanka, Pujara scored 145* runs in 289 deliveries, striking 14 fours and helped India to post a total of 312 runs in the first innings. His innings helped India to win the match by 117 runs.
In 2017, during a Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, Pujara played a responsible knock of 133 runs. His innings was key in helping India to reach a massive total of 600, which later set up a comfortable victory for team India.