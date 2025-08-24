Cheteshwar Pujara retires: 5 best innings of veteran Indian batter ft 202 vs Australia

Pujara’s unbeaten 153 in Johannesburg is often rated as one of his finest Test innings. Earlier in the match, India had lost two quick wickets and were struggling at 7/2 on a difficult pitch. Pujara stayed calm and faced 265 balls, and struck 23 fours to guide India to 307 in the first innings. His knock gave India the upper hand, and they went on to win the match.