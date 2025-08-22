/AUS vs SA, 2nd ODI: Australia's Matthew Breetzke equals Navjot Sidhu’s THIS record in Mackay

South African batter Matthew Paul Breetzke etched his name in record books during the second ODI against Australia at Great Barrier Reef Arena on Friday (Aug 22). Breetzke scored 88 runs off just 78 balls, smashing eight fours and two massive sixes and became part of an elite club. While he missed out on a ton, he has already made a name for himself on the international stage.

Breetzke joins Navjot Singh Sidhu in elite list

In scoring a fifty, Breetzke equalled Navjot Singh Sidhu's record of registering fifty-plus scores in each of his first four ODI innings. The 26-year-old has been in dream form ever since making his debut in Lahore earlier this year. He announced himself in some fashion with a record-breaking 150 against New Zealand, the highest score by any batter on ODI debut. He followed it up with 83 runs against Pakistan and then carried the momentum into the ongoing series against Australia, where he hit 57 in the first ODI before this stunning knock of 88.

With this, Breetzke became the second player ever to record four consecutive fifty-plus scores in his first four ODIs. Sidhu had achieved a similar run during the 1987 World Cup, scoring 73 against Australia, 75 against New Zealand, 51 against Australia again and 55 against Zimbabwe. However, Sidhu did not bat in the third ODI (against Zimbabwe at Wankhede, 1987) of his career, while Breetzke has managed to score in all four of his innings.

South Africa, who won the series opener by 98 runs, once again opted to bat first in Mackay. At the time of writing, South Africa were 264/9 in 46 overs with Keshav Maharaj (11) and Lungi Ngidi (0) in the middle.

Who is Matthew Breetzke?

Matthew Breetzke is a rising South African cricketer, a right-handed and a sharp fielder who has shown his class across formats. He starred in youth cricket and the 2018 Under-19 World Cup and dominated domestic competitions like the CSA four-day series and the SA20. Having already represented South Africa in T20Is and earned Test squad selection, Breetzke is now making headlines in ODIs. Keshav Maharaj referred to him as a real character with a similar mindset to Virat Kohli.