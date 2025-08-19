/Last five champions of Women's ODI WC: Australia won three out of the last five

Women's ODI WC is the most prestigious event in Women's cricket, and every team wishes to lift the prestigious trophy. Interestingly, Australia is the most successful team in women's cricket with seven titles to their name.
In the latest edition of the Women's ODI WC, Australia triumphed over New Zealand by 71 runs in the summit clash. Opener Alyssa Healy was the star for Australia for her sublime knock of 170 runs.
England defeated India by nine runs at the iconic Lord's stadium in London. At one point, it was India's game, with them cruising at 191/3; however, they lost the final seven wickets by 27 runs, handing England their fourth title.
During the 2012-13 World Cup, hosted in India, Australia emerged victorious, defeating the West Indies, who featured in the final clash for the first time. After posting 259 in the first innings, Australia were dominant with the ball, bundling West Indies for 145.
In a low-scoring thriller at the Sydney Cricket ground, England edged past New Zealand by four wickets. Nicky Shaw was rewarded the 'Player of the Match' for her four-wicket haul and an unbeaten knock of 17 runs.
Australia were all over India at the Centurion in the 2005 World Cup final. After scoring an above-par score of 215 on a tricky surface of Centurion, India was reduced to 117 runs. Karen Rolto's unbeaten knock of 107 proved to be the difference between the two sides.