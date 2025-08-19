/AUS vs SA: Kagiso Rabada diagnosed with ankle inflammation, ruled out of ODI series

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia after he was diagnosed with an ankle inflammation. The announcement came on Tuesday (Aug 19) as the visitors will have huge shoes to fill in. Rabada’s injury has opened doors for Kwena Maphaka, who was part of the T20I squad and will now join the ODI set-up as a replacement.

Rabada to miss ODI series

Rabada, 30, underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of his ankle injury. He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the South African medical staff. The pacer will be a huge miss for the series, but considering the next few months will be important for the Proteas, they won’t risk his availability.

Rabada is seen as a key member of the South African side during the upcoming India tour, while his presence in the T20 World Cup side could give them a different dimension. In 106 ODIs for the Proteas, he has scalped 168 wickets, while his tally in the Test format is more impressive, bagging 336 wickets in 71 matches. To add more weight, he also has 76 wickets in the T20I format, underlining his importance.

In the absence of Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi and Maphaka will lead the bowling attack, while Marco Jansen also remains sidelined. The visitors will also bank on the services of Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder, who are part of the all-rounder’s group. The spin bowling options consist of Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayen.

AUS vs SA, 1st ODI Playing XI

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi