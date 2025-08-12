Australia cuts interest rates amid economic slowdown and inflation relief

Australia’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), has announced a reduction in its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 3.6 per cent. This marks the third rate cut this year and reflects the ongoing challenges faced by the country’s economy. The move was made in response to weaker-than-expected economic growth and a continued decline in inflation, which the RBA is aiming to keep within its target range of 2-3 per cent. The central bank’s decision comes after inflation in Australia fell to 2.1 per cent in the second quarter, its lowest rate since March 2021. This drop has been attributed to tighter monetary policies and declining aggregate demand. The RBA governor, Michele Bullock, emphasised that inflation had “substantially” decreased from its peak in 2022, but the economy's overall growth has stalled, leading the RBA to adjust its economic forecasts.

Economic growth forecast downgraded amid sluggish performance

In addition to the interest rate cut, the RBA downgraded its growth forecast for the Australian economy to 1.7 per cent for the year, down from an earlier estimate of 2.1 per cent. This revision reflects weaker-than-expected public demand in early 2025, which is unlikely to be compensated by the rest of the year. The economy grew by just 1.3 per cent in the first quarter, falling short of the expected 1.5 per cent. On a quarterly basis, growth was even weaker, expanding by only 0.2 per cent, compared to the forecasted 0.4 per cent.

This stagnation in growth has been attributed to several factors, including reduced public spending, weakening consumer demand, and lower export performance. Despite these challenges, inflation continues to move toward the RBA's target range, and the labour market remains relatively stable, although unemployment rose to 4.3 per cent in June from 4.1 per cent in February.

Rate cuts expected to continue amid global economic uncertainty

While the Australian economy faces challenges, the outlook for future rate cuts remains a topic of speculation. Analysts from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia predict another rate cut by November, with potential for further easing in early 2026. Some experts expect rates to fall to 2.85 per cent by mid-2026, largely due to the RBA’s revised inflation forecasts.

International factors, including US trade tariffs and global economic conditions, also play a significant role in Australia’s monetary policy decisions. The RBA noted that while the risks of a “very damaging” global trade war have diminished, uncertainties persist. The weakening of the Australian dollar, down 0.15 per cent to 0.6501 against the US dollar, reflects the global economic pressures, despite the RBA’s efforts to stabilise inflation.