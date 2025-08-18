/AUS vs SA, 1st ODI: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

Here's a look at all the details regarding the live telecast and streaming of Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI in Cairns.
Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, will play a three-match ODI series against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa starting Tuesday (Aug 19). This will be their first ODI series against each other in Australia since 2018. In the recently concluded T20I series between Australia and South Africa, the home side emerged victorious 2-1. Now, all the eyes are on the ODI series, which starts on Tuesday at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. The second ODI match will be played on August 22 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, which will also host the third and final game on August 24.
Looking at their ODI history, South Africa have won 55 times out of 110 games, while Australia have won 51 games.
The first ODI between Australia vs. South Africa will take place at Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns on August 19. The match will start at 10:00 AM IST (2:30 PM local time).
The toss for the first ODI between Australia vs. South Africa has been scheduled for 09:30 AM IST.
The first ODI between Australia and South Africa will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
The first ODI between Australia and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports network (India).
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa, Aaron Hardie and Josh Hazlewood
Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Lungi Ngidi and Lhuan-dre Pretorius