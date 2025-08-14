/From Glenn Maxwell to SuryaKumar Yadav, 5 batters with most centuries in T20Is

From Glenn Maxwell to SuryaKumar Yadav, here's a look at the top five batters with most centuries in T20 Internationals. Check which player tops this list.
Glenn Maxwell, known for his hard-hitting batting, tops the list of batters with the most centuries in T20Is. So far, in 123 matches, Maxwell has scored 2771 runs at an average of 28.86. His record tally includes 11 half-centuries and five centuries.
India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, is next on the list with five centuries in his T20I career. In 159 matches, Rohit scored 4231 runs at an average of 32.05.
SuryaKumar Yadav, known for his stylish batting, features third on this list. In 83 T20I matches, Yadav has scored 2598 runs at a strike rate of 167.07. His tally also includes four centuries and 21 half-centuries.
Rising star from Samoa, Darius Visser, features fourth on this list. So far, he has scored 531 runs in 11 T20Is. His tally also includes three centuries. Visser also holds the record of scoring the most runs in a single over in T20I history (39).
Czech Republic's Sabawoon Davizi is next on this list with three centuries in his T20I career. He has played 34 T20i matches and scored 1155 runs at a strike rate of 138.48.