From Andre Russell to Glenn Maxwell, 5 players with highest strike rate in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 16, 2025, 16:58 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 16:58 IST

From Andre Russell to Glenn Maxwell, here's a look at the top five players with highest strike rate in One Day internationals. This list also includes Lionel Cann, Heinrich Klaasen and Shahid Afridi.

Andre Russell (West Indies) - 130.22
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Andre Russell (West Indies) - 130.22

West Indies great Andre Russell features top at the list of batters with highest strike rate in ODIs. He played 56 matches and scored 1034 runs at a strike rate of 130.22.

Recently, Russell has announced his retirement from the international cricket.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 126.70
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 126.70

Glenn Maxwell, known for his 360-degree batting style, is second on this list with a brilliant strike rate of 126.70. Maxwell has represented Australia in 149 ODIs and scored 3990 runs at an average of 126.70.

Maxwell needs just ten more runs to complete his 4000-run mark in One Day Internationals.

Lionel Cann (Bermuda) - 117.06
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Lionel Cann (Bermuda) - 117.06

The rising star from Bermuda, Lionel Cann maintains a good strike rate of 117.06 in his ODI career. So far, he has played 26 matches and scored 590 runs at an average of 26.81.

Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) - 117.05
4 / 5
(Photograph: PCB)

Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) - 117.05

The former Proteas middle-order batter, Heinrich Klaasen, features third on this list with a strike rate of 117.05. He represented South Africa in 60 ODIs and scored 2141 runs at an average of 43.69.

Klaseen announced his retirement from all formats of cricket at the age of 33.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 117.00
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 117.00

Former Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, is next on this list. He scored 8064 runs in 398 ODI matches at a strike rate of 117.00. His tally also includes 39 half-centuries and six centuries.

During his era, he is considered as one of the best finishers in One Day Internationals.

