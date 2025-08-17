/From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, 5 fastest ODI hundred on Indian soil

LOGIN
Aug 17, 2025

From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, here is a look at five fastest ODI hundred on Indian soil. The list also features the likes of Shahid Afridi, Aiden Markram and Kevin O’Brien. 

1. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 40 Balls
During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell scored a hundred in 40 balls against the Netherlands, which consisted of 8 sixes and 9 fours. It is still the fastest hundred ever scored in an ODI World Cup match.

2. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 45 Balls
Playing against India in the 2005 bilateral series, Shahid Afridi scored a 45-ball hundred against India to help Pakistan to a 3-2 lead in the six-match series. Afridi’s innings consisted of 9 sixes and 10 fours as he wreaked havoc.

3. Aiden Markram (South Africa) – 49 Balls
Playing against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Aiden Markram was on a mission with the bat as he scored the fastest hundred by a South African batter in an ODI World Cup. It took Markram 49 balls to reach the triple-figure mark, which consisted of 9 sixes and 10 fours.

4. Kevin O’Brien (Ireland) – 50 Balls
In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien was at his fluent best as he helped his side script history. Ireland beat England for the first time in a World Cup match, with them chasing a 300+ target, while Kevin O’Brien needed 50 balls to complete the ton. It was the fastest by any batter in a World Cup until Glenn Maxwell broke the record in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

5. Virat Kohli – 52 Balls vs Australia
Virat Kohli holds the record for the fastest hundred by an Indian batter in ODIs. Playing against Australia in October 2013, he scored a hundred in 52 balls, which included 7 sixes and 8 fours in his innings.

