/From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, 5 fastest ODI hundred on Indian soil

From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, here is a look at five fastest ODI hundred on Indian soil. The list also features the likes of Shahid Afridi, Aiden Markram and Kevin O’Brien.
During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell scored a hundred in 40 balls against the Netherlands, which consisted of 8 sixes and 9 fours. It is still the fastest hundred ever scored in an ODI World Cup match.
Playing against India in the 2005 bilateral series, Shahid Afridi scored a 45-ball hundred against India to help Pakistan to a 3-2 lead in the six-match series. Afridi’s innings consisted of 9 sixes and 10 fours as he wreaked havoc.
Playing against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Aiden Markram was on a mission with the bat as he scored the fastest hundred by a South African batter in an ODI World Cup. It took Markram 49 balls to reach the triple-figure mark, which consisted of 9 sixes and 10 fours.
In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien was at his fluent best as he helped his side script history. Ireland beat England for the first time in a World Cup match, with them chasing a 300+ target, while Kevin O’Brien needed 50 balls to complete the ton. It was the fastest by any batter in a World Cup until Glenn Maxwell broke the record in the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Virat Kohli holds the record for the fastest hundred by an Indian batter in ODIs. Playing against Australia in October 2013, he scored a hundred in 52 balls, which included 7 sixes and 8 fours in his innings.