LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From David Warner to Quinton de Kock, 5 batters with most runs in Australia vs South Africa T20Is, only one active player on list

From David Warner to Quinton de Kock, 5 batters with most runs in AUS vs SA T20Is, only one active player on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 18:25 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 18:25 IST

From David Warner to Quinton de Kock, here's a look at the top five batters with the most runs in Australia vs South Africa T20 Internationals.

David Warner (Australia) - 471 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

David Warner (Australia) - 471 runs

Former Australian opener David Warner tops the list of batters with the most runs in Australia vs South Africa T20Is. In 15 matches against South Africa, he scored 471 runs at an average of 33.64 and a strike rate of 146.27. His record tally also includes four half-centuries.

Mitchell Marsh (Australia) - 407 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Marsh (Australia) - 407 runs

Australia's current T20I captain, Mitchell Marsh, is next, with 407 runs (and counting) in 14 matches. He maintains a good average of 40.70 against the Proteas in T20Is, with his tally including three half-centuries. He is the only active player on this list.

JP Duminy (South Africa) - 378 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

JP Duminy (South Africa) - 378 runs

JP Duminy, known for his stylish batting, features third on this list. In 15 T20Is against Australia, Duminy scored 378 runs at an average of 34.36.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 358 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 358 runs

Proteas keeper-batter, Quinton de Kock, features next on this list with 358 runs in 13 T20I matches against Australia. He is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous openers in international cricket.

Shane Watson (Australia) - 296 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

Shane Watson (Australia) - 296 runs

The former Australian middle-order batter, Shane Watson, is next on this list. In 10 T20I matches against the Proteas, Watson scored 296 runs at an average of 29.60.

Trending Photo

From David Warner to Quinton de Kock, 5 batters with most runs in AUS vs SA T20Is, only one active player on list
5

From David Warner to Quinton de Kock, 5 batters with most runs in AUS vs SA T20Is, only one active player on list

Norway, Russia, Canada and more: These 7 countries that live in total darkness for months
7

Norway, Russia, Canada and more: These 7 countries that live in total darkness for months

From Holy Grail to Life of Brian: The best Monty Python movies you must watch
5

From Holy Grail to Life of Brian: The best Monty Python movies you must watch

7 Hollywood thriller films led by female lead: The Unforgivable, Black Swan and more
8

7 Hollywood thriller films led by female lead: The Unforgivable, Black Swan and more

When a giant asteroid hit Siberia and destroyed 80 million trees: All about the Tunguska event
6

When a giant asteroid hit Siberia and destroyed 80 million trees: All about the Tunguska event