From David Warner to Quinton de Kock, 5 batters with most runs in AUS vs SA T20Is, only one active player on list

From David Warner to Quinton de Kock, here's a look at the top five batters with the most runs in Australia vs South Africa T20 Internationals.
Former Australian opener David Warner tops the list of batters with the most runs in Australia vs South Africa T20Is. In 15 matches against South Africa, he scored 471 runs at an average of 33.64 and a strike rate of 146.27. His record tally also includes four half-centuries.
Australia's current T20I captain, Mitchell Marsh, is next, with 407 runs (and counting) in 14 matches. He maintains a good average of 40.70 against the Proteas in T20Is, with his tally including three half-centuries. He is the only active player on this list.
JP Duminy, known for his stylish batting, features third on this list. In 15 T20Is against Australia, Duminy scored 378 runs at an average of 34.36.
Proteas keeper-batter, Quinton de Kock, features next on this list with 358 runs in 13 T20I matches against Australia. He is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous openers in international cricket.
The former Australian middle-order batter, Shane Watson, is next on this list. In 10 T20I matches against the Proteas, Watson scored 296 runs at an average of 29.60.