Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 17:34 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 17:34 IST
Top five countries with most 100+ Test players: India ranks third, no.1 will surprise you

View of the Adelaide Oval Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

These five cricketing nations have the most players with 100 or more Test matches. India ranks third, featuring legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid

Test cricket has witnessed exceptional longevity from several players, with a total of 82 cricketers having played 100 or more. At the top of the list stands Sachin Tendulkar, the only player in history to feature in 200 Test matches. England leads the way with 17 players crossing the 100-Test milestone, closely followed by Australia with 16. Now, let’s take a closer look at the top five cricketing nations that have produced these long-serving players.

England

England has a list of 17 players who have featured in 100 or more Test matches, underlining its rich cricketing legacy. James Anderson tops the list with 188 matches, followed by Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook. Other notable names include Joe Root, Ian Botham, Kevin Pietersen, and modern stars like Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow.

Sr. NoName of playerTotal Tests played
1James Anderson188
2Stuart Broad167
3Alastair Cook161
4Joe Root158
5Alec Stewart133
6Ian Bell118
7Graham Gooch118
8David Gower117
9Michael Atherton115
10Ben Stokes115
11Colin Cowdrey114
12Kevin Pietersen104
13Geoffrey Boycott108
14Ian Botham102
15Jonny Bairstow100
16Andrew Strauss100
17Graham Thorpe100

Australia

Australia has 16 players who have crossed the 100-Test mark, showcasing the nation's depth in cricketing talent. Leading names include Ricky Ponting, former captain Steve Waugh, and Allan Border. Legends like Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Matthew Hayden stand tall alongside modern stars like Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc.

Sr. NoName of playerTotal Tests played
1Ricky Ponting168
2Steve Waugh168
3Allan Border156
4Shane Warne 145
5Nathan Lyon139
6Mark Waugh128
7Glenn McGrath124
8Ian Healy119
9Steve Smith119
10Michael Clarke115
11David Boon107
12Justin Langer105
13Mark Taylor104
14Matthew Hayden103
15David Warner112
16Mitchell Starc100

India

India has a proud legacy in Test cricket, with 14 players having played 100 or more matches. Sachin Tendulkar leads the way with a record 200 Tests, followed by legends like Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Sunil Gavaskar. Modern stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin also feature in this elite list.

Sr. NoName of playerTotal Tests played
1Sachin Tendulkar200
2Rahul Dravid164
3Vangipurappu Laxman134
4Anil Kumble132
5Kapil Dev131
6Sunil Gavaskar125
7Virat Kohli123
8Dilip Vengsarkar116
9Sourav Ganguly113
10Ravichandran Ashwin106
11Ishant Sharma105
12Virender Sehwag104
13Harbhajan Singh103
14Cheteshwar Pujara103

West Indies

Before the introduction of T20 cricket, the West Indies was known for its dominance in Test cricket, featuring players of phenomenal talent and remarkable skills. 10 West Indian cricketers have played 100 or more Tests, with Shivnarine Chanderpaul leading with 164 matches. Legends like Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, and Viv Richards also feature in this elite list.

Sr. NoName of playerTotal Tests played
1Shivnarine Chanderpaul164
2Courtney Walsh132
3Brian Lara131
4Viv Richards121
5Desmond Haynes116
6Clive Lloyd110
7Gordon Greenidge108
8Chris Gayle103
9Carl Hooper102
10Kraigg Brathwaite100

South Africa

South Africa has a stellar group of Test cricketers who have played 100 tests or more over time. Leading the list is all-rounder Jacques Kallis with 166 Tests, displaying his brilliance across different formats of the game. Mark Boucher, Hashim Amla, and Graeme Smith are other standout names in this list.

Sr. NoName of playerTotal Tests played
1Jacques Kallis166
2 Mark Boucher147
3 Hashim Amla124
4Graeme Smith117
5AB de Villiers 114
6 Shaun Pollock108
7 Gary Kirsten101
8 Makhaya Ntini101

