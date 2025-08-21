Top five countries with most 100+ Test players: India ranks third, no.1 will surprise you

These five cricketing nations have the most players with 100 or more Test matches. India ranks third, featuring legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid
Test cricket has witnessed exceptional longevity from several players, with a total of 82 cricketers having played 100 or more. At the top of the list stands Sachin Tendulkar, the only player in history to feature in 200 Test matches. England leads the way with 17 players crossing the 100-Test milestone, closely followed by Australia with 16. Now, let’s take a closer look at the top five cricketing nations that have produced these long-serving players.
England has a list of 17 players who have featured in 100 or more Test matches, underlining its rich cricketing legacy. James Anderson tops the list with 188 matches, followed by Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook. Other notable names include Joe Root, Ian Botham, Kevin Pietersen, and modern stars like Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow.
|Sr. No
|Name of player
|Total Tests played
|1
|James Anderson
|188
|2
|Stuart Broad
|167
|3
|Alastair Cook
|161
|4
|Joe Root
|158
|5
|Alec Stewart
|133
|6
|Ian Bell
|118
|7
|Graham Gooch
|118
|8
|David Gower
|117
|9
|Michael Atherton
|115
|10
|Ben Stokes
|115
|11
|Colin Cowdrey
|114
|12
|Kevin Pietersen
|104
|13
|Geoffrey Boycott
|108
|14
|Ian Botham
|102
|15
|Jonny Bairstow
|100
|16
|Andrew Strauss
|100
|17
|Graham Thorpe
|100
Australia has 16 players who have crossed the 100-Test mark, showcasing the nation's depth in cricketing talent. Leading names include Ricky Ponting, former captain Steve Waugh, and Allan Border. Legends like Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Matthew Hayden stand tall alongside modern stars like Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc.
|Sr. No
|Name of player
|Total Tests played
|1
|Ricky Ponting
|168
|2
|Steve Waugh
|168
|3
|Allan Border
|156
|4
|Shane Warne
|145
|5
|Nathan Lyon
|139
|6
|Mark Waugh
|128
|7
|Glenn McGrath
|124
|8
|Ian Healy
|119
|9
|Steve Smith
|119
|10
|Michael Clarke
|115
|11
|David Boon
|107
|12
|Justin Langer
|105
|13
|Mark Taylor
|104
|14
|Matthew Hayden
|103
|15
|David Warner
|112
|16
|Mitchell Starc
|100
India has a proud legacy in Test cricket, with 14 players having played 100 or more matches. Sachin Tendulkar leads the way with a record 200 Tests, followed by legends like Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Sunil Gavaskar. Modern stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin also feature in this elite list.
|Sr. No
|Name of player
|Total Tests played
|1
|Sachin Tendulkar
|200
|2
|Rahul Dravid
|164
|3
|Vangipurappu Laxman
|134
|4
|Anil Kumble
|132
|5
|Kapil Dev
|131
|6
|Sunil Gavaskar
|125
|7
|Virat Kohli
|123
|8
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|116
|9
|Sourav Ganguly
|113
|10
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|106
|11
|Ishant Sharma
|105
|12
|Virender Sehwag
|104
|13
|Harbhajan Singh
|103
|14
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|103
Before the introduction of T20 cricket, the West Indies was known for its dominance in Test cricket, featuring players of phenomenal talent and remarkable skills. 10 West Indian cricketers have played 100 or more Tests, with Shivnarine Chanderpaul leading with 164 matches. Legends like Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, and Viv Richards also feature in this elite list.
|Sr. No
|Name of player
|Total Tests played
|1
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|164
|2
|Courtney Walsh
|132
|3
|Brian Lara
|131
|4
|Viv Richards
|121
|5
|Desmond Haynes
|116
|6
|Clive Lloyd
|110
|7
|Gordon Greenidge
|108
|8
|Chris Gayle
|103
|9
|Carl Hooper
|102
|10
|Kraigg Brathwaite
|100
South Africa has a stellar group of Test cricketers who have played 100 tests or more over time. Leading the list is all-rounder Jacques Kallis with 166 Tests, displaying his brilliance across different formats of the game. Mark Boucher, Hashim Amla, and Graeme Smith are other standout names in this list.
|Sr. No
|Name of player
|Total Tests played
|1
|Jacques Kallis
|166
|2
|Mark Boucher
|147
|3
|Hashim Amla
|124
|4
|Graeme Smith
|117
|5
|AB de Villiers
|114
|6
|Shaun Pollock
|108
|7
|Gary Kirsten
|101
|8
|Makhaya Ntini
|101