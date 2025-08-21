Top five countries with most 100+ Test players: India ranks third, no.1 will surprise you

Test cricket has witnessed exceptional longevity from several players, with a total of 82 cricketers having played 100 or more. At the top of the list stands Sachin Tendulkar, the only player in history to feature in 200 Test matches. England leads the way with 17 players crossing the 100-Test milestone, closely followed by Australia with 16. Now, let’s take a closer look at the top five cricketing nations that have produced these long-serving players.

England

England has a list of 17 players who have featured in 100 or more Test matches, underlining its rich cricketing legacy. James Anderson tops the list with 188 matches, followed by Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook. Other notable names include Joe Root, Ian Botham, Kevin Pietersen, and modern stars like Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow.

Sr. No Name of player Total Tests played 1 James Anderson 188 2 Stuart Broad 167 3 Alastair Cook 161 4 Joe Root 158 5 Alec Stewart 133 6 Ian Bell 118 7 Graham Gooch 118 8 David Gower 117 9 Michael Atherton 115 10 Ben Stokes 115 11 Colin Cowdrey 114 12 Kevin Pietersen 104 13 Geoffrey Boycott 108 14 Ian Botham 102 15 Jonny Bairstow 100 16 Andrew Strauss 100 17 Graham Thorpe 100

Australia

Australia has 16 players who have crossed the 100-Test mark, showcasing the nation's depth in cricketing talent. Leading names include Ricky Ponting, former captain Steve Waugh, and Allan Border. Legends like Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Matthew Hayden stand tall alongside modern stars like Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc.

Sr. No Name of player Total Tests played 1 Ricky Ponting 168 2 Steve Waugh 168 3 Allan Border 156 4 Shane Warne 145 5 Nathan Lyon 139 6 Mark Waugh 128 7 Glenn McGrath 124 8 Ian Healy 119 9 Steve Smith 119 10 Michael Clarke 115 11 David Boon 107 12 Justin Langer 105 13 Mark Taylor 104 14 Matthew Hayden 103 15 David Warner 112 16 Mitchell Starc 100

India

India has a proud legacy in Test cricket, with 14 players having played 100 or more matches. Sachin Tendulkar leads the way with a record 200 Tests, followed by legends like Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Sunil Gavaskar. Modern stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin also feature in this elite list.

Sr. No Name of player Total Tests played 1 Sachin Tendulkar 200 2 Rahul Dravid 164 3 Vangipurappu Laxman 134 4 Anil Kumble 132 5 Kapil Dev 131 6 Sunil Gavaskar 125 7 Virat Kohli 123 8 Dilip Vengsarkar 116 9 Sourav Ganguly 113 10 Ravichandran Ashwin 106 11 Ishant Sharma 105 12 Virender Sehwag 104 13 Harbhajan Singh 103 14 Cheteshwar Pujara 103

West Indies

Before the introduction of T20 cricket, the West Indies was known for its dominance in Test cricket, featuring players of phenomenal talent and remarkable skills. 10 West Indian cricketers have played 100 or more Tests, with Shivnarine Chanderpaul leading with 164 matches. Legends like Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, and Viv Richards also feature in this elite list.

Sr. No Name of player Total Tests played 1 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 164 2 Courtney Walsh 132 3 Brian Lara 131 4 Viv Richards 121 5 Desmond Haynes 116 6 Clive Lloyd 110 7 Gordon Greenidge 108 8 Chris Gayle 103 9 Carl Hooper 102 10 Kraigg Brathwaite 100

South Africa

South Africa has a stellar group of Test cricketers who have played 100 tests or more over time. Leading the list is all-rounder Jacques Kallis with 166 Tests, displaying his brilliance across different formats of the game. Mark Boucher, Hashim Amla, and Graeme Smith are other standout names in this list.