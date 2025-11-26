/Commonwealth Games 2030: Quadrennial event returns to India for centenary edition as Ahmedabad confirmed hosts

India’s Ahmedabad is all set to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games as the quadrennial event returns to India for the first time since 2010. Ahmedabad, projected as the potential host of the 2036 Summer Olympics, will become the latest city to host the Commonwealth Games when an announcement is made on Wednesday (Nov 26). The 2030 edition will mark the 100th year of the Commonwealth Games, as it will be a special occasion for India.

Commonwealth Games return to India

“This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport. After a Games reset we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games,” Commonwealth Sport President Dr Donald Rukare said the confirmation of Ahmedabad marks the start of a promising new chapter for the Games.

“India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance, and I am delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health,” he added.

More to Follow...