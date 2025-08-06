/‘You cannot love a sport you don’t see’: Former Olympian Ranjan Sodhi on why Shooting League of India matters

Former world number one and Olympian Ronjan Sodhi, a name synonymous with Indian shooting’s golden era, has welcomed the launch of the Shooting League of India (SLI), calling it a landmark moment for the sport. As one of India’s most decorated trap shooters—with accolades including a World Cup gold with a world record, two silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, and an Asian Games gold—Sodhi believes the league format will fuel the sport’s popularity and inspire future generations.

“The league format is something we have been discussing for a long time. With the kind of depth we now have in Indian shooting, this is the right step forward,” Sodhi said. “It’s going to be exciting for the fans, great for the young shooters, and much-needed for the sport.”

The Shooting League of India, scheduled to be held between November 20 and December 2, 2025, will feature eight franchise teams in a fast-paced mixed-team format. Events will include 10M and 25M Pistol, 10M and 50M Rifle (3P), and Shotgun (Trap & Skeet). Teams will compete in a two-pool league stage, with player selection strategically tiered into Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Champions to create competitive balance.

Drawing parallels with other major Indian sporting successes, Sodhi emphasised the role of visibility and accessibility. “Kids have to see the sport to be inspired. Neeraj Chopra winning gold caused javelins to sell out across the country overnight. That’s the power of visibility,” he said. “When international stars and Indian Olympians shoot together in a televised, high-energy league, it becomes a spectacle people will want to follow—and join.”

While praising government support through schemes like Khelo India and the National Centres of Excellence, Sodhi made a strong pitch for corporate involvement. “You can’t expect only the government to fund sport. Shooting has delivered medals consistently—at the Olympics, World Cups, and Asian Games. It is time to give back. Sponsors should see it as a national contribution, not just an investment.”

Sodhi believes the franchise model can create financial sustainability for athletes. “Shooting is a long-term sport—athletes can stay competitive for 20+ years. If we support them early with the right structure, they can build stable careers, just like in cricket or kabaddi.”

Shedding light on the psychological side of the sport, Sodhi highlighted the mental resilience shooting demands. “In shooting, you hold a gun—you cannot show emotions. You cannot kick the turf or break your bat. You have to internalise everything. That’s what makes it the most mentally demanding sport.”

He also advocated for innovative broadcast elements, like cameras capturing facial expressions. “At the 2012 Olympics, they zoomed in on our faces. Viewers could see me talking to myself between shots. That kind of intimacy builds emotional connection with the audience.”

While not every registered shooter may get a team spot this season, Sodhi sees the league as a movement that will evolve. “In the beginning, pick your favourite franchise, wear the jersey, cheer for your shooters. That is how fan bases grow. Give it time—it will happen.”