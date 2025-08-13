The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has reportedly approved a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games as the nation continues its “Mission Olympic” journey. According to several reports, the IOA has decided to project Ahmedabad as the host city for both the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics. The deadline for the final bid submission is August 31, but India’s intent is clear to host the Commonwealth Games after the latest SGM, which approved the bid.