India to bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games after IOA approval - Report

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 13:33 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 13:39 IST
IOA approves Ahmedabad as India set to bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games - Report Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The deadline for the final bid submission is August 31, but India’s intent is clear to host the Commonwealth Games after the latest SGM, which approved the bid. 

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has reportedly approved a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games as the nation continues its “Mission Olympic” journey. According to several reports, the IOA has decided to project Ahmedabad as the host city for both the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics. The deadline for the final bid submission is August 31, but India’s intent is clear to host the Commonwealth Games after the latest SGM, which approved the bid.

More to Follow...

